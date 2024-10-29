The release date has been set for the highly-anticipated film 'Jumanji 3.'

Sony Pictures Entertainment officially confirmed that 'Jumanji 3' is in the works with a scheduled release date of December 11, 2026. This timing mirrors the pre-Christmas slots of previous films in the Jumanji series, setting the stage for a festive premiere.

According to 'Deadline,' the upcoming film will be showcased in IMAX and PLF theaters during opening weekend. Director Jake Kasdan, alongside the main cast—including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan — are expected to reprise their roles.

Producers returning for the third installment include Matt Tolmach, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Jake Kasdan himself. The film will face competition upon its release, debuting just a week ahead of Disney's unnamed 'Star Wars' project and Warner Bros/Legendary's 'Dune 3,' which are both set for December 18.

The 'Jumanji' franchise has a rich history, beginning with the original film in 1995, featuring Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst. That film grossed an impressive $262.8 million worldwide and revolved around a group of children who inadvertently bring a jungle adventure game to life in their hometown, filmed in Keene, New Hampshire.

In 2017, Kasdan and Johnson revitalized the franchise with 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,' which earned a staggering $962.5 million globally, followed by the 2019 sequel, 'Jumanji: The Next Level,' which grossed $801.6 million. Collectively, the trilogy has amassed over $2.02 billion in worldwide earnings, per 'Deadline.'

Currently, Kasdan and Johnson are working together on a $200 million Christmas project titled Red One, set to hit theaters on November 15. This film, which features Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons, and Kiernan Shipka, follows the tale of Santa Claus being rescued by his head of security and a bounty hunter.