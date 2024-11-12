Terrifying footage reveals the dramatic moment a gunman opened fire on former NFL star Tobias Dorzon and his girlfriend during an attempted robbery.

The football-player-turned-chef is continuing to recover after he and his partner were attacked in Hyattsville, Maryland after returning home from a dinner last Tuesday evening.

The eery footage, obtained by Fox 5, clearly showcases the moment the couple stepped out of a black Cadillac Escalade and were attacked by four suspects. You can hear Dorzon beg for his life as dozens of shots are fired, reportedly saying: "Please don't kill me, bro. Please.'"

The clip also shows Dorzon lying on the ground as the attackers stood over him, while his female companion managed to crawl behind a car to hide.

Many have publicly come out in support of the 39-year-old, including Prince George's County Council member Wanika Fisher. She's shared that she hope to see those responsible "held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," adding, "Chef Dorzon owns two amazing restaurants in Hyattsville, is a valued member of the District 2 community, and my dear friend."

She continued, "Such a horrible act couldn't have happened to a better person. I am sending my deepest sympathies to him and the second victim, as well as their families and friends, and I wish them both a speedy recovery. We have no place for this kind of senseless violence in our district or our county."

While Dorzon is said to be in stable condition, his partner remains in critical condition. Police are still in search of the four gunmen and one getaway driver.