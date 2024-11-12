'NFL on Fox' analyst Michael Strahan lashed out at a reporter Tuesday after being slammed for his appearance at the network's Veterans Day broadcast from Naval Base, San Diego.

The controversy ignited across social media after cameras panned over to the analyst during the National Anthem. While others stood at attention and had their hands on their hearts, Strahan was captured with his hands folded in front of him.

Strahan — who stood next to fellow analyst and former tight end, Rob Gronkowski — was only on camera for a few moments, however still managed to cause a stir online with fans calling him out for being "disrespectful."

The 52-year-old got worked up when a reporter approached him asking for commentary regarding the National Anthem controversy, per the 'Daily Mail,' Footage obtained by the media outlet show the host angrily grabbing the camera and yelling at the reporter.

"Don't come to my house," the Fox analyst said, sharply warning the reporter before reaching for the phone. "Don't come to my house!" he reiterated. "Stop coming to my house."

There appeared to be a short scuffle for the device seconds before the clip ended. According to the media outlet, Strahan then grabbed the phone and tossed it into a nearby bush before heading into his townhouse alongside his reported girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

The outlet reported that the host was absent from ABC's "Good Morning America" the Monday after the National Anthem controversdy. That said, since then fans across X have called for him to be punished or fired for the viral moment, some even joking that he should be deported.

However, it seems the news outlet isn't too pressed about the matter, as a source close to the 'Daily Mail' stated that his "peers have his back and understand that he wasn't making the moment about himself."

"There isn't going to be any type of punishment or fine going Michael's way," the insider said, per the outlet. "He may address it, but he is weighing his options because he never thought this would have ever been a thing."

"He knows the man he is, and he almost doesn't want to address the controversy to give it more life," the source added.

Strahan did take to social media to make a statement on Veterans' Day: "Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day. Your selfless service is beyond measure."

"This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division," he also penned in the caption, pointing out his family ties to the military.

"Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You," he concluded.