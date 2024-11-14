Boyz II Men's story and legendary career will be the subject of a feature film biopic.

The group, who has spawned timeless hits like "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday", "On Bended Knee" and "Motownphilly," has partnered with a top production company to do a feature film.

Variety reports that the group has teamed up with production and financing companies Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to develop the project with the members of the group -- Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris -- to executive produce the project.

Compelling Pictures is also set to begin production on a long-form documentary project about the group's dominance in the 1990s and 2000s and continued success today.

We've been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all," Morris said in a statement to Variety. "Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1."

The producers of the film, Denis O'Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri, are currently in talks with the writers to fast-tack the film.

"Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it's a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen," O'Sullivan said.

"We're excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve. And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da...," he continued.

Further details about the project have yet to are revealed at this time.

Boyz II Men made their debut in 1991 with the chart-topping album Cooleyhighharmony and have gone on to be one of the most successful groups of all-time. The group formed in 1985. Originally consisting of four members, they went down to a trio starting in 2003 when McCary left the group due to issues with his multiple sclerosis. Their last studio album, Under the Streetlight, was released in 2017. Over their career, they have won four Grammy Awards.

To date, they have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide. They are also currently touring and recently headlined a sold-out, three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'