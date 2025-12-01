Todd Tucker has taken a major step in his divorce from "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss, filing for primary custody of their two young children and raising new questions about the couple's prenuptial agreement.

The filing, submitted on November 26, outlines Tucker's concerns about their parenting arrangements and how their assets should be divided.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Tucker, 52, said their children — 9-year-old Ace and 6-year-old Blaze — are currently living with him in Georgia while Burruss works out of state.

He stated that her work schedule "will continue to require her to be away from the children for at least the next several months."

Tucker added that he hopes both sides can resolve matters peacefully, saying the two "have been working cooperatively" so far.

Still, he made it clear that if no agreement is reached, he will ask the court for primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and final decision-making power regarding the children.

He also acknowledged Burruss as "a loving and capable parent," noting that he wants her to have meaningful time with the kids.

Todd Tucker Says Prenup Was Rushed and Unfair

A significant portion of Tucker's filing focuses on the couple's 2014 prenuptial agreement. He claims he signed the document under pressure and without proper legal support.

His lawyers argued that the final prenup was handed to him "immediately before the wedding ceremony," despite earlier talks between Burruss' legal team and Tucker's representatives.

They said the rushed timing "raises substantial questions concerning the enforceability" of the prenup. Burruss, however, has asked the court to fully enforce the agreement, PageSix reported.

Along with custody, Tucker is also requesting a fair split of all marital assets "both real and personal, tangible and intangible." If the prenup is thrown out, he may also seek alimony.

Burruss, 49, filed for divorce on November 21, listing their separation date as July 15, 2025. She stated that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and proposed joint custody, saying it would serve the children best.

In a public statement, she shared that the decision came after "deep thought and a lot of prayer," and asked for privacy as they navigate the transition.

Despite their split, the former couple has remained civil. They recently came together to celebrate Blaze's 6th birthday and spent Thanksgiving with their children.

Tucker also has an adult daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship, and Burruss shares her older daughter Riley with ex Russell Spencer.