Jada Pinkett Smith is facing accusations of threatening harm to her husband Will Smith's longtime friend in a lawsuit seeking $3 million in damages.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Bilaal Salaam, who describes himself as Will Smith's "best friend for nearly 40 years," alleges that Jada confronted him at Will's birthday party on Sept. 25, 2021, held at the Regency Calabasas Commons.

The lawsuit claims that Jada, accompanied by approximately seven members of her entourage, "became verbally aggressive, and threatened [him] by stating that if he continued 'telling her personal business,' he would 'end up missing or catch a bullet,' and demanded he sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) 'or else,'" per People.

Salaam further alleges that after the confrontation, one of Jada's associates followed him to his car and continued making verbal threats.

The complaint frames these actions as part of "a retaliatory campaign" against him, triggered by his refusal to assist with crisis management following Will Smith's altercation with Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Salaam asserts that he declined to participate in any activity he "believed were illegal, unethical, or morally compromising," according to the court documents.

The lawsuit also accuses Jada of attempting to undermine Salaam's credibility by publicly denying knowledge of Will engaging in sexual behavior with men. Salaam claims this denial was false, pointing to a viral video he released showing Will Smith groping actor Alfonso Ribeiro in front of Jada and her children.

"This was a false denial, as Plaintiff had already released a viral video showing Will Smith groping Alfonso Ribeiro (including his penis, nipple, and buttocks) in front of Defendant and her children, who were visibly present," the lawsuit states.

Salaam contends that Jada's statements were intended to discredit him, portraying his prior accounts about Will as "inaccurate, delusional, or fabricated, causing severe public ridicule and loss of credibility."

Additional allegations include threats from a manager acting on Jada's behalf, who reportedly told Salaam to "work something out" and "end this feud before you get physically hurt" regarding a memoir he planned to release.

Alleged Consequences

According to Salaam, the alleged campaign harmed his reputation, caused emotional trauma, deteriorated his health, and led to financial losses.

The suit describes Jada's conduct as "malicious, intentional, and reckless." He is seeking $3 million in damages.

This is not the first time Salaam has made allegations against the Smiths. In November 2023, he claimed that he caught Will Smith in sexual activity with actor Duane Martin.

At that time, Will Smith's representatives denied the accusations, telling TMZ, "This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false."