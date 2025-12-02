Meghan Markle is under pressure to deliver a star-studded Christmas special on Netflix if she hopes to maintain momentum in her reality TV and lifestyle career, a royal expert suggests.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest offering, "With Love, Meghan: Holiday," premieres Wednesday, Dec. 3, just two days before Princess Kate Middleton hosts her annual "Together at Christmas" concert at Westminster Abbey.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, former editor of the International Who's Who, Markle's track record on Netflix leaves her little room for error.

"She has not made a great success of With Love so far," Fitzwilliams told the Mirror. "So her Christmas show is a test because if she doesn't get an A-lister for it, it's doomed.

The new one-minute trailer features short cameos from Prince Harry and tennis player Naomi Osaka, but Fitzwilliams emphasized that Markle's biggest challenge remains breaking into the Hollywood A-list.

While she attended the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris alongside Anna Wintour, Anne Hathaway, and Baz Luhrmann, a move he described as making "perfect sense," her past Netflix episodes and podcasts feature few well-known names.

"As far as I can see, she has got one A-list friend, Serena Williams, who she has been friends with for a long time, but she hasn't got A-list backing in Hollywood," Fitzwilliams said.

Previously,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ "With Love, Meghan" had in its episodes the involvement of stars like Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin, and Samin Nosrat. But Fitzwilliams argues that these stars are not as influential in the showbiz world as a widely recognized celebrity, with the next Christmas episode is stressed ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌more.

In the trailer, the former actress says, "I love the holiday season. It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions, and making new ones."

"Let the festivities commence and embrace the special touches that bring you joy," she adds.

Meanwhile,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ there will be a glittering celebrity lineup for "Together at Christmas" event by Kate which includes the presence of Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hannah Waddingham, and music performances by Katie Melua, Fisherman's Friends and Griff.

The central theme of the event, which is "the power of love and togetherness", was announced by Kensington Palace as a way of celebrating the bonding that occurs not only within families but also in communities and, even, among ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌strangers.

Unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/QRsp6wkXta — ɐpɐuɐɔ xᴉlɟʇǝu (@Netflix_CA) November 19, 2025

Prince Harry Eyeing U.K. Return

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Markle gets ready for her next drop on Netflix, her husband Prince Harry is said to have indicated that he wants to be back in the U.K. after living in California for the last five years.

However, royal experts claim that Markle probably won't relocate ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌full-time.

"While a return isn't guaranteed, it's also not off the table. Harry keeping his options open—this is why this conversation keeps resurfacing," said Lynn Carratt, a public relations specialist at E20 Communications.

She added that Markle "had a difficult experience here, and it's unlikely she'd welcome a full-time return. Her identity, support system, and career opportunities are firmly anchored in the U.S.," per UK Express.

Ian Pelham Turner, former royal photographer and friend of Princess Diana, observed that Harry is serious about moving back, noting that "Meghan and the children would be made to feel welcome with them all spending part of the year in Britain and part of the year in America."

Carratt suggested that a split-living arrangement is feasible in today's world, pointing out that couples often maintain strong relationships while living in separate cities or countries.

"And Harry and Meghan have always done things differently," she said.