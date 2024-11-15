Yung Joc wanted to support Kamala Harris and her bid for the White House, but was allegedly denied over a past lyric where he referenced Donald Trump.

The rapper sat down with Angela Yee on her Power 105 show 'Way Up' on November 12. During his time there, he detailed how the Harris' campaign denied his performance because he referenced Trump on his 2006 breakout single, "It's Goin' Down."

"So I get a call to perform at a rally for Kamala. I'm like, 'H-ll yeah!' Then [later] they're like, 'I'm sorry that's been shut down, sir.' [I'm like,] 'Why's that been shut down?' [They told me,] 'The record that you were going to perform, it quotes, 'Boys in the hood call me Black Donald Trump.' I'm like d-mn. It was a different time and it was propaganda for me then!" he told Yee.

@wayupwithyee Yung Joc faces backlash after a controversial Trump lyric leads to a canceled performance. The rapper has since removed the line from his future sets. Thoughts? Click the link in the bio to watch the full interview on @WayUpWithYee on YouTube ♬ original sound - Way Up With Angela Yee - Way Up With Angela Yee

This is not the first time that a Yung Joc performance has been met with controversy. The rapper previously said that he would decline an offer of $250,000 to perform for the LGBTQ+ community.

Speaking to VladTV in October 2023, he shared that he would not be "comfortable" at an LGBTQ+ event.

"Ain't nobody ever gave me $250,000 for a show, ever in my career. Don't get me wrong, if somebody called me today, 'Yo, man. We'll give you a quarter-million'...Nah, I may not do it either. It's not that I have nothing against the LGBTQ people. But I just may not understand. I may not be in the know enough to feel comfortable enough to do this. Nah, because I don't want to start doing that. Maybe I don't want to be comfortable with this lifestyle. Is that OK?" he said via 'HipHopDX.'

"I may not be comfortable rapping this song, and this man is looking at me with lustful eyes with his nipples out. With lipstick on rapping my lyrics to me," he added.

While Yung Joc may not have showed up for Harris, who would go on to lose the presidential election to Trump, she did garner support at her rallies from the likes of Beyoncé, Lizzo and more.

However, not all of her guests were met with praise. Both GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion's performances were met with criticism over their dance moves, in particular, their twerking.

Megan Thee Stallion was even blamed for costing Harris the election. Some people on social media called her performance "too raunchy."

However, the self-proclaimed Houston Hottie hit back at the accusations in a post to her social media.

"They was fake mad that I was popping it for Kamala. And I don't think they heard what she said. Kamala said she wants a ceasefire. Kamala said she supports women's rights. Kamala said she's tired of the high a** gas prices. Kamala said I'm for people... Hotties for Harris!" Megan said.

Many people felt that Megan should have focused on speaking about her degree in Health Administration instead to speak about the importance of universal healthcare rather than twerk.

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'