Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, may be facing increased uncertainty over their royal titles, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.

The couple's actions, Bower claims, could put them in jeopardy when King William ascends the throne.

Bower points to the unprecedented stripping of titles from King Charles's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as a cautionary tale for the Sussexes. Andrew lost his Duke and Prince titles and was removed from Royal Lodge after fresh revelations emerged about his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bower told The Mirror, "For Harry, it was an unbelievable shock that the King could strip Andrew of his titles, including Prince, and it changes everything." He added that Harry may now fear similar consequences for himself, Meghan, and their children once William becomes king.

"They are on borrowed time and vulnerable now, because I don't think there is anything they can do to reverse the hurt they have caused Kate and William, and William is still furious," Bower claimed.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Sussexes ongoing media interactions are still a focus of both the appeal and the criticism.

The 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with Harry's exposé book "Spare," were the two main sources that the Sussexes shared the most intimate details of the family with the public, and as a result, royal watchers commented that the royal family is invaded too much.

Bower implies that the possibility of so many new revelations may be like a heavy burden to William, who probably considers that any new leak is a risk that the family's honor will be ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌compromised.

Although Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals, they were initially allowed to retain the use of "His/Her Royal Highness" titles.

However, a recent instance involving a gift card Meghan sent to IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima, reading, "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex," sparked debate over whether the couple is adhering to palace agreements.

Sources close to the Sussexes have argued the card was strictly a personal gesture, separate from Meghan's business ventures.

Bower claims that Meghan strategically leverages her royal title.

He told The Mirror, "It's a great trading asset, and she uses it ruthlessly and with impunity. It's nothing to do with the Royal family, she couldn't care less about that, she just uses it to elevate her own status." This, he suggests, stresses the ongoing fragility of the couple's standing within the monarchy.

Future King's Alleged Plan to Revoke Titles

Adding another layer of uncertainty for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, royal sources have claimed that Prince William may actively seek to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal status once he ascends the throne.

Bower said in July to The Mirror that Harry "is seriously worried that when his father dies ... William will literally banish him and he will have no status in Britain at all. He will be persona non grata."

The speculation arises in part from the precedent set by the relinquishment of Prince Andrew's Duke of York title.

King Charles reportedly encouraged Andrew to give up his title following revelations of his continued association with Jeffrey Epstein, despite prior assurances he had cut ties.

William, as future king, could pursue similar action against Harry and Meghan, targeting the HRH designations and other privileges reserved for working royals.

Hilary A. Fordwich, a royal expert, told FOX News, "Prince William has no tolerance for scandals that tarnish the monarchy."

The couple's repeated public criticisms of the royal family, combined with their media ventures and interviews, reportedly contributed to William's mistrust. Fordwich commented, "[William] doesn't trust his brother. He doesn't want to have anything else to do with him."

Potential Impact on Other Family Members

According to insiders, William's proposed actions may not stop with Harry and Meghan. Titles held by Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet, could also be at risk.

One palace source told Radar Online that fear is "running rampant throughout his family, who see their royal status coming to an end."

They added that Andrew's titles could pave the way for actions against Harry and Meghan, emphasizing that William allegedly wants "them erased from the royal family and the privileges that come with it."