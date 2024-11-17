Sean "Diddy" Combs was allegedly hoarding the phone privileges of other inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — and prosecutors accused the rap mogul Friday in Brooklyn federal court of reserving their use for himself and his visitors, court papers show.

In a new court filing obtained by AllHipHop, prosecutors say the Hip-Hop mogul masterminded a plot to evade oversight and secretly talk with witnesses.

According to the filing, Diddy took advantage of the prison's phone systems set up for other inmates to make covert calls. They say that behavior — both where he was found and the way he removed the device — amounts to a "flagrant" violation of Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rules and makes him an untrustworthy candidate for release on bond.

Prosecutors wrote that "the defendant knows BOP policies," and the defendant repeatedly chooses to disregard them. They added the behavior threatens the integrity of institutional processes that are designed to protect public safety and the integrity of these investigations.

Diddy is in custody and charged federally with racketeering, sex trafficking and interstate prostitution. The racketeering charge claims he operated an organized crime group called the Combs Enterprise, which ran a massive illegal enterprise for more than 10 years.

Diddy allegedly forced women to perform degrading acts through violence and intimidation from 2008 to 2024, according to the indictment. Those sexual performances were reportedly called "Freak Offs," and prosecutors say he would sometimes threaten or even take advantage of the women.

According to the report, while Diddy was behind bars, he allegedly made calls using personal access codes (PAC) obtained from other inmates. According to prosecutors, he compensated these inmates for their PAC numbers through electronic bank transfers or by trying to deposit money into the commissary for them so that he could hide conversations from law enforcement.

But beyond phone abuse, Diddy allegedly even used a third-party messaging platform, ContactMeASAP, to send hundreds of encrypted messages. He used other people's email addresses, including those of one of his sons, to keep his identity a secret, according to records.

According to federal prosecutors, Diddy started using these secretive communication techniques soon after he checked in — a clear violation of his bail conditions. They say it is precisely this type of behavior that helps demonstrate whether he is able to adhere to conditions of release set by the court.

The fifth bond hearing is set for Diddy on Nov. 22.