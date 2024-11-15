Former rapper Shyne jumped in on an eventful late Friday night by responding to Funkmaster Flex via the press tour for his new Hulu documentary, The Honorable Shyne.

The Belizean rapper then shot back to defend his reputation and called out Flex as a "well-known hip-hop hater."

In an interview with TMZ, Shyne thanked all the attention Flex's comments have drawn, even though the DJ had dissed him. "You don't have to take just my word for it," Shyne said. "Ask Jay-Z or Nas directly, or any diehard Tupac Shakur fan."

Things escalated when Shyne participated in a number of interviews in which he claimed he was wronged in the infamous Diddy nightclub shooting trial back in 1999. However, Flex wasn't having Shyne's version of events, calling him "a stone cold liar."

As a way to drive his point home, he quoted some lyrics from Nas' 2002 song "Purple," which accuses Diddy of mishandling the situation. "The whole city is mine, prettiest Don I don't like the way P. Diddy did Shyne with different lawyers," he rapped, callously alluding to industry treason.

Diddy recently took shots at Shyne, too, accusing him of portraying himself as a scapegoat in interviews. Shyne said that he has gotten past his history and is prepared to share his side of it, "The last laugh is all mine."

Shyne is offering the 'no chill' narrative in a new series called The Honorable Shyne, which will delve into his life and career, including his prison experience, and is slated to premiere on November 18.

Fans and followers of hip-hop now wait to see what this latest chapter does to the relationships between these iconic figures in the genre as the feud plays out on.