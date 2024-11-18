Congratulations are in order for Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors as the couple themselves have revealed that they are engaged.

Good, 43, showed off her engagement ring while walking the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala, which took place in Los Angeles.

The couple shared to E! News why they chose to reveal the big news during the event.

"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms," Good explained, "in the unisex bathroom."

The revelation that the two are now engaged just comes days after Good's team denied that the two have gone their separate ways.

A representative of the actress told TMZ at that time that "They are not broken up. In fact, they will be attending the Ebony 100 Gala together."

Good began dating Majors, 35, in May 2023. It is around that time that Majors was involved in a domestic dispute with ex Grace Jabbari.

The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" actor was ultimately found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December.