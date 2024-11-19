Kim Porter's sons Christian Combs and Quincy Brown are taking action to prevent the sale of an unauthorized book about their late mother.

According to TMZ, the siblings, aged 26 and 33, have sent a cease-and-desist letter to author Courtney Burgess and his lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, over the publication of Kim Porter Tell It All, an uncut version of Kim's Lost Words: A Journey for Justice, from the Other Side. The book, published under the pseudonym Jamal Millwood, is said to include Porter's diary entries and other personal details that hadn't been shared with the public.

In the letter, the brothers state that, as their mother's heirs, they own her intellectual property rights, including her diary entries. They argue that the unauthorized publication of these materials is illegal.

Burgess became a court witness in Diddy's trial after he allegedly received a flash drive containing eight sex tapes involving high-profile figures associated with Diddy, some of which reportedly involve minors. He said the flash drive, along with Porter's diary, was given to him by Porter before her death.

Christian and Quincy refute Burgess' claims about the flash drive, calling them "patently false." They noted that if such a flash drive existed, it would belong to them, not Burgess.

Kim's Lost Words became an Amazon best-seller following its September release, but was quickly pulled by the Combs family. Porter's children, including daughters Jessie and D'Lila, issued a joint statement on Instagram condemning the book's contents and Burgess' allegations.

"Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue," the statement read. "She did not. Anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart."

Though Christian and Quincy are ensuring that Burgess can't profit off the book anymore, copies are currently available on Ebay, selling for up to $5,000.

