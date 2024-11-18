Al B. Sure! recently took to Instagram to address comments made by Kimora Lee Simmons regarding his connection with the late Kim Porter, sparking intense online reactions.

In his post, published on Monday, November 18, Al B. Sure! shared private messages exchanged with Porter to provide context and defend his relationship with her, particularly as it pertained to their son, Quincy.

The screenshots revealed a heartfelt relationship between Al B. Sure! and Porter, emphasizing their mutual love and respect for Quincy.

In one message from 2016, Porter asked Al B. Sure! for baby photos of Quincy and Christian, sharing that she had lost all of them in a house flood. "Send me some... I lost all baby photo[s] of him and Christian when my house flooded!" she wrote. Al B. Sure!, born Albert Joseph Brown III, responded warmly, promising to find and send her the pictures. He later reflected on Quincy's potential, writing, "It's always been his destiny, mommy."

The exchange highlighted Porter's pride in Quincy's accomplishments. She expressed her belief in her son's future stardom, saying, "Q is gonna blow up after this show!! He's so good, the camera loves his beautiful face!!" Al B. Sure!, now 56, reciprocated her sentiments, sharing his admiration for their son's growth and accomplishments.

Another screenshot from 2018 showed Al B. Sure! reminiscing with Porter about their past, with the two referring to their shared memories as the "good ole days." He also shared an image of himself with Quincy as a baby, captioned by Porter on Instagram: "These two... BORN on the same day June 4... what a BLESSING! GOD is GOOD!"

Al B. Sure's Instagram post defended the authenticity of his bond with Porter, while dismissing suggestions from Kimora Lee Simmons that he was being untruthful.

"Mrs. Kimora Lee Buckley, Simmons, Perkins, Leissner, and Hounsou should choose her words carefully when addressing Mr. Al B. Sure! It would be wise for her to express kindness, gratitude, or refrain from comment altogether. Please refer to the screen shots of Kimberly's DM exchanges (which have now been deleted from her account and disconnected from Al B!'s.)," he began in the long caption.

He added: "No matter what tactics are taken to hide the facts, the true story of it all will finally be revealed. Whether it's related to You, my brother / manager Andre Harrell an old colleague in Mr. Russell Simmons, and the connection of Al B. Sure!, if it makes the cutting room floor. I've remained silent and classified about a great deal. It's ironic that you wait until 2024 to pop into my son Quincy's tribute post to his amazing mother and refer to Al B. Sure! as a Liar regarding personal photos we shared from my collection upon Kim's request."

"It might be more beneficial for you to address Author Chris Todd directly, who has published edited works given to him by one or more of Kim's"Close Friends," post Kim's M**der that present stories about you, also including the nonexistent "Calculated Fiction" about Sean and I who've only ever had contact with each other in the past 30 years in a lobby of the Netflix building in LA to support Quincy, right before Kim's untimely death," he continued. "Whoever gave Todd FAKE information set him up by adding my name to the nonsense to further discredit me all because I WILL be opening a full investigation into her death and all who have been working together to cover up the alleged crimes."

He concluded his caption by declaring he is returning "Back to My Day Job which is caring for my mother, who is in hospice care with stage four cancer and I've committed to advocating for equity in this fractured healthcare system for black and brown transplant patients while maintaining a healthy lifestyle after surviving death and several attempts on my life over the past two & 1/2 decades including my forced silence."

The release of these private messages and photos elicited a mixed reaction online.

While many supported Al B. Sure! for providing "receipts" to back his claims, others criticized the "Nite and Day" singer for sharing such personal conversations. One user commented, "The messages from you and Ms. Porter are private and should remain private... showing this is extremely tacky." Still, many rallied behind him, sending prayers for his mother, who is in hospice care, and commending his commitment to uncovering the truth about Porter's death.

The Boston native's post comes days after Quincy took to Instagram to celebrate her life of the sixth anniversary of her passing. He shared a throwback photo of him with Porter, with the caption: "Here's a rare photo of me with my Mom and Dad. ❤️ I miss you every day."

Lee Simmons, 49, replied in the comment section: "Now quincy..... 🫢."