Diddy has been candid in previous interviews about his romance with Jennifer Lopez and has unpacked why they didn't work and how he found peace with ex-Kim Porter.

In a past interview, Diddy revealed that he was completely drawn into Lopez's sparkly, vibrant energy but later discovered their energies clashed.

The 52-year-old music mogul, who called himself "so aggressive," said that he needed someone to balance his intensity.

"With Jennifer, I was attracted to someone who had the same energy as me, but that isn't necessarily the best," he said.

"The best energy for me is someone who slows me down and makes me feel like I can breathe."

Diddy's mentor, Andre Harrell, said that, in short, Diddy struggled to relax around Lopez. "Puff finds calm in [Kim's] presence. He never had that with Jennifer," Harrell told Essence.

The difference between how he was with Lopez and how he is with Porter is something fans and the media have also been comparing.

At first, Diddy said he broke up with Porter because she was "too cool" for his celebrity lifestyle. "I'm used to applause when I walk in the room," he said, adding that he wanted the thrill of a more dominant partner.

However, his stint with Lopez also showed him that the tranquility he experienced with Porter was a quality he very much desired.

Lopez, who was also at the peak of her career during their relationship, also acknowledged the difficulty of their situation.

She once labeled her relationship with Diddy "up and down" in an interview with Vibe Magazine and said it was the first time she experienced cheating in a relationship.

"It was scary. And we broke up many times before that," she recalled.

