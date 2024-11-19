The mother of the cinematographer tragically killed in an accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin has spoken out against the actor, claiming that he is capitalizing on her daughter's death through the release of his movie "Rust."

The upcoming movie is scheduled to make its global debut at a film festival in Poland this Wednesday.

Olga Solovey has publicly criticized Baldwin, accusing him of "unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter." She also decided not to attend the premiere event scheduled in Torun.

In a statement through her attorney, she said, "It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen."

"Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter."

In addition, Solovey alleged that the A-list actor has declined to offer an apology and acknowledge accountability for the tragic passing of her daughter.

"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death. Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter."

"That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of 'Rust,' especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter."

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents the late cinematographer's parents, said that Baldwin's actions towards the grieving family were deemed "disrespectful."

The high-profile lawyer pointed out that despite Baldwin being the one who fired the fatal shot that took Hutchins life, he had failed to reach out and offer an apology to the family.

"Even worse, he argued, through his attorneys, that Halyna was emotionally distant from her family in Ukraine. That is false, hurtful and insulting. Further, the decision not to even call the family to say he is sorry is cruel and dishonors Halyna and her memory."

Allred accused Baldwin of capitalizing on Halyna's death by choosing to promote the movie.

Baldwin faced accusations of involuntary manslaughter following the tragic incident that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The legal proceedings involving the actor in New Mexico came to a halt in July when the case was thrown out by a judge due to accusations of misconduct on the part of the prosecutors.