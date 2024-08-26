Quentin Tarantino is opening up about the 'Rust' shooting.

The tragedy on the set of 'Rust' that left Ukrainian cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead has been a subject of speculation since 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter after he fired a live round, causing the 42-year-old's death. His case was dismissed on July 12.

Following the dismissal, Baldwin thanked those who were there for him throughout his trial on Instagram.

In the caption of the post he wrote, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Some jurors came forward stating that, "As the week went by, it just didn't, it didn't seem like a very strong case." Another juror stated, "I think he would have trusted the people, you know, on the set to do their job."

Despite the New York native's case being thrown out, Quentin Tarantino said how he thinks Baldwin, 66, is "10% responsible" for the mother's death.

The director appeared in an episode of Bill Maher's 'Club Random' podcast where they discussed the prosecution of Baldwin and the circumstances leading up to the tragedy.

"I think — I'm being fair enough to say that the armorer, the guy who handles the gun, an armorer is 90% responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun. But, but, but, but, but, but, the actor is 10% responsible. The actor is 10% responsible," the 'Kill Bill' director said. "It's a gun. You are a partner in the responsibility to some degree."

Tarantino, 61, also explained how actor's are taught to use firearms on set.

"They show it to you. If there are steps to go through, you go through them, and it's done with due diligence, and you know it's f*****g for real," Tarantino said. "If an actor knows he has three hot rounds in his gun, and he knows that, 'OK, I'm going to do a scene, blah-bla-blah-bla-blah-bla-blah,' and he knows he's got three hot rounds as he's doing the scene, and then at this point, bam bam bam. And then he's going to continue on and say a few more things."

He added: "OK, if one of the rounds doesn't go off as he does his 'bam bam bam,' then he should cut the scene and say, 'Guys, one of the rounds didn't go off, I think I'm still holding a hot gun here.' "

Tarantino argued that 90% of the blame does fall on the armorer of the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 18 months in prison in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, per 'NBC News.'

Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit against both the Santa Fe County Sheriff on the case and the Special Prosecutor. Baldwin's lawyers, 'Rolling Stone' reports, sent notices to Santa Fe prosecutors and the sheriff's office, warning them of "future litigation" over their actions in the shooting trial.