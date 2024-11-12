The world of reality TV apparently isn't for Alec Baldwin.

Speaking to the Associated Press at the premiere of his new children's movie "Spellbound", the newly-minted reality star admitted that he wasn't smitten with filming his upcoming TLC series "The Baldwins".

At the "Spellbound" premiere, Alec Baldwin teased his new reality show, hinting it was a challenge from his regular acting job. pic.twitter.com/0loe9IfcQF — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 11, 2024

When asked how it was to film on camera without pre-written lines, he wasn't shy about sharing his true feelings.

"I wasn't very fond of it," he admitted. "Tell me what to do," he begged jokingly.

"The Baldwins", announced earlier this year, is set to premiere in January 2025. As the "30 Rock" star put it in an Instagram clip, the show is a chance to experience "the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy" when it comes to the Baldwin family.

Sitting beside wife Hilaria, the pair could be seen wrangling their seven young children together in the video.

"Home is the place we love to be the most," Baldwin said in the announcement video while posing with his large family.

"We are the Baldwins, and we're coming to TLC!" he added, while both parents and children cheered.

The couple share sons Eduardo, Romeo, Alejandro, Leonardo, and Rafael and daughters Ilaria, Maria and Carmen, all of whom are still at the age where some regular zaniness can be expected.

Baldwin has another daughter, 29-year-old Ireland Eliesse, with actress Kim Basinger, who likely won't be appearing on "The Baldwins".

It looks to feature some poignant and touching moments from the stars' everyday lives as they work to get their kids ready for a family photo, get them ready for school and to leave the house, and have fun together as a unit.

But the family-centric series isn't likely to touch on everything Baldwin or his brood have been up to as of late.

In July, the actor emerged relatively unscathed from a massive trial involving the movie "Rust". Involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin were dismissed at that time after an accidental shooting on set left director Joel Souza injured and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.