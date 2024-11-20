Jennifer Turpin, the eldest child of the infamous Turpin family, has found her happily ever after.

On October 27, the 'House of Horrors' survivor exchanged vows with her husband, Aron (last name purposefully withheld), in a Gothic-inspired outdoor ceremony at The Miller Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

The bride shared a glimpse of her big day in an Instagram reel. The video showcased the couple's unique wedding elements, themed around Halloween, with everything from custom skeleton glassware to a coffin ring box and napkins emblazoned with "Till Death Do Us Part".

Turpin's 12 siblings were in attendance, although she refrained from posting most of them out of respect for their privacy. The bride walked down the aisle in a black lace-covered wedding dress, paired with lace-up ankle boots and a black-and-white flower crown. Her smokey eye, black lipstick, and ombre nails completed the look.

The pair's love story began on August 6, 2022, when Aron asked Turpin to be his girlfriend, and exactly one year later, he proposed.

Turpin's emotional moments with her sisters, including Jordan Turpin, who bravely escaped their family home in 2018 and exposed the horrific abuse inflicted by their parents, David and Louise Turpin, stemmed from their upbringing in the 'House of Horrors', part of their nightmare childhood that found each child living in unsafe, unsanitary, and abusive conditions for years.

Despite their nightmare childhood, the Turpin siblings share an unbreakable bond. Jennifer has emerged as a strong and positive figure, now thriving as an independent author, motivational speaker, singer-songwriter, CEO, phlebotomist, and Esoes BadAssador.

The newlyweds celebrated their union with a honeymoon in Hawaii, where they got inked, caught up with family, and soaked up the sun on the beach.

The pair appear to be doing well as Turpin continues to share tidbits from their new life as a married couple.