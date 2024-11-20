Keke Palmer gave her unique take on the 50/50 rule in dating, sharing it with Shannon Sharpe this week on Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Which is not exactly a surprise since the topic, frequently debated on social media, often stirs the pot for comment wars, with plenty arguing both for and against the notion of couples splitting the check on a date.

Still, Sharpe's bemusedly stunned reaction to Palmer's outlook on the matter gives a good summary to a video clip of their interaction.

After all, not everyone has the circumstances of Keke Palmer, the 31-year-old actress who's entertained onscreen for more than half of her life — an unusual perspective that even she fully acknowledged. Indeed, to that end, she said she adjusts her relationship expectations accordingly. What do you think? Should couples go 50/50 when dating?

"I became a millionaire at 12," Palmer tells Sharpe. "To expect everybody to have become a millionaire at 12 and learn money management and have a business manager at 12 — to me, that just seems not realistic."

She illustrates, "I started working 10, 15 years before most of my generation had their first job. And this is like, most — obviously, some people [are] different. But, no, I don't hold people to those standards."

Palmer quips, "If I wanted someone that made as much as me, this would be a date and not an interview. ... So, I feel like when it comes to guys our age, every now and then you might find somebody that's out there makin' it makin' it."

She continues, "But most of the time, they're gonna be — my mom and dad, they went 50/50 all my life. So when I hear some of the stuff that people are saying about relationships and dating, I'm just kinda like, I don't know how that's gonna work." See a clip below.

"There has to be some leeway," Palmer suggests, "just as much as there has to be some [putting] it down. But I don't necessarily agree with — you know, again, for everybody's lifestyle — I don't need you to pay for everything for me. I prefer you not to. I'll let you know when I'd like for you to spend something. ... We can go half on something possibly."

She adds, "But I feel really like there's so much more that I would be looking for you to bring to the table than just what's in your pockets. I would look for you to provide things that I can't provide for myself."

