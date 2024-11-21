Lyle Melendez has reportedly managed to cheat on his wife while in prison with an English 21-year-old fan.

The Daily Mail reports that the 56-year-old, who is one of the infamous Menendez brothers, has found love with college student Milly Bucksey and wants to divorce his wife of 21 years, Rebecca Sneed.

"Lyle adores Milly," a source told the outlet, "and she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he's married." The affair allegedly began when Menendez found Milly in a Facebook group made in his honor, run by his wife. He first contacted her with an account under a different name but confessed his identity after their conversation.

The insider also alleged that since beginning his romance with Bucksey, Menendez has gotten into trouble with guards at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego for owning a contraband phone used to chat with his young girlfriend. He has since gotten ahold of another phone to contact her.

Earlier this month, Bucksey visited Menendez in prison, traveling from her home in Manchester to San Diego to spend time with him. The pair posed for a photo, shared by The Daily Mail, featuring them in a prom position. Bucksey is also said to have changed the cover of her Facebook profile to feature San Diego's Ocean Beach as a nod to her new love.

This isn't Menendez's first time cheating. His first wife Anna Eriksson, who he began a relationship with after becoming her pen pal, discovered that he sent love letters to another woman. They divorced in 2001. Two years later, he married Sneed.

Eriksson recently told TMZ that she "fainted" when she found out that Menendez had been cheating on her. Though he wanted to remain married, she decided that his behavior was grounds for divorce. Despite his betrayal, Eriksson confirmed to the outlet that she thinks her ex-husband and his brother should be freed from prison.

After Ryan Murphy covered the Menendez's story in his Netflix anthology series Monsters, many called for the brothers to be released. In October, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón filed a petition to resentence the Menendez brothers, hoping it would lead to them being out of prison. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on November 19 that he is waiting for the recently elected Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman to review the case.

