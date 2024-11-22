Allegations have surfaced claiming that a mobile phone belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs has been listed for sale on the black market.

Discovered inside a recording studio, the device supposedly contains a three-year back up of content, causing concern among the rapper's legal team as he readies himself for an upcoming trial related to sex trafficking set for 2025.

An insider told Radar Online, "An individual claims to have found Diddy's phone discarded at a recording studio with a three year back up of its content — messages, call logs, photos ... everything."

"This would be anyone's worst nightmare. When you're Diddy, it could be the difference between freedom and a life behind bars."

They continued, "The person who claimed the phone has ostensibly claimed possession is nine-tenths of the law. To him, this phone is now his. Is it legal? Who knows? But in any event, the phone is now on the open market."

"It's been shopped from one media outlet to another. The latest I heard is that documentarians making a series on Diddy have it and are considering buying it to reveal all of its contents. This could be his actual worst nightmare."

The discovery of Diddy's phone on the black market comes as prosecutors have alleged that the disgraced music mogul has been using a mobile phone to communicate with witnesses while in prison.

#breakingnews Diddy’s 6 adult children & Mother attend court hearing. Judge says he will make a “rapid” decision on $50 million bail package next week. Team Diddy wants house arrest in a Manhattan apt, 24 hr guards, limited phone & internet. #fox5ny pic.twitter.com/vbePlgPJsZ — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) November 22, 2024

According to a court filing, Diddy has reportedly directed his family to reach out to potential witnesses involved in his case.

During a court session, a judge ruled that the authorities must destroy of any duplicates of the items confiscated from Diddy's prison cell while considering their admissibility as evidence in the trial. Judge Arun Subramanian prohibited the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York from using the content or any portions of it in today's bail hearing.

Moving forward, the judge also expressed intent to review the materials and determine their admissibility for trial.

The former Bad Boy Records mogul's representatives also claimed that federal prosecutors unlawfully confiscated Diddy's private notes while conducting a search of his prison room at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

During their debate, they discussed certain materials containing confidential information safeguarded by attorney-client privilege, a protection that covers communications between a client and their legal counsel.