Diddy's children arrived at court in New York City to support their father, who's currently in custody at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial, on Friday, November 22.

The now-disgraced hip hop boss is set to appear before a judge for a pretrial hearing regarding the rapper's ability to be released on bail.

The hearing comes after the Bad Boy Entertainment star was denied bail back in September after the judge deemed the 55-year-old a "flight risk" due to his money and connections.

In footage obtained by 'TMZ,' the New York native's children were spotted strutting through the rain on Friday into the courthouse alongside a small entourage trailing behind security.

All the "I'll Be Missing You" star's children were all in attendance, including twins, Jessie and D'Lila — who were hand-in-hand with their sister, Chance, followed by his sons Justin and Christian "King" Combs.

The family entered the courthouse relatively calm as bystanders and fans stood along the sidewalks to see their arrival. Some fans were even spotted lifting their cameras to take pictures.

"HE IS NOT GETTING OUT," one fan wrote in the comment section. "Leave them gotdam kids alone idc if they grown," a second prodded. "Quincy's "DAD" isn't in jail," one fan said with another who added, "Quincy want Diddy to be his real dad so bad," as both referred to the fact that his biological father is actually R&B singer Al B. Sure!

Despite fans pointing him out, it seems Quincy was not in attendance for the hearing. "I know they tired of going up there for nothing, the judge not letting up on Diddy," another added.

The father of seven is seeking to be released on bail after sitting in Brooklyn's Detention center for nearly two months. That said, word on the street says he's in custody trying his best to keep inmates in "good spirits" telling them to "smile."

In addition to rumors that the rapper often attempts to spread positivity, a source who was in the same unit as Diddy told longtime reporter Lisa Evers that other inmates are fighting to do him simple favors as small as making his bed.

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs is also facing multiple lawsuits over alleged abuse and is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He is due to stand trial in May 2025.

Combs is innocent until proven guilty.