Lyle Menéndez, serving a life sentence alongside his brother Erik for the 1989 murder of their parents, is back in the spotlight—this time for personal reasons.

His wife Rebecca Sneed has confirmed they are separated and that Lyle has started a romantic relationship with Milly Bucksey, a 21-year-old British student. The significant age gap and alleged communication through unauthorized prison phones have sparked controversy. But who is Milly Bucksey, and how did this relationship begin?

Who is Milly Bucksey?

According to the Daily Mail, Milly Bucksey first connected with Lyle Menéndez through a Facebook group dedicated to him, managed by his wife, Rebecca Sneed. What began as a casual online interaction reportedly deepened into a more personal connection. Milly, described as a devoted follower of the Menéndez case, became particularly drawn to Lyle, the older brother.

A university student from Manchester, Milly traveled over 5,000 miles to visit Lyle in the California prison where he is incarcerated. Despite the controversy, Milly refers to Lyle as her boyfriend, and he reciprocates with affectionate terms. Reports suggest that the two communicated privately, with their conversations turning romantic, allegedly via unauthorized mobile phones within the prison.

Rebecca Sneed's Response

Rebecca Sneed, Lyle's wife since 2003 and a lawyer, has denied any allegations of infidelity. Through posts on Lyle Menéndez's official Facebook page, Rebecca clarified that while their relationship as a couple has been distant for some time, she continues to support him in his legal battles.

In a public statement, Rebecca said:

"Guys! This is NOT a cheating scandal. Lyle and I have been separated for a while now but remain best friends and family. I continue managing his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik's freedom, as has been so evident over the years.

Please keep this page as the abuse survivor support page Lyle wants it to be. I'll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free!

I will never stop fighting for them. Please continue to join us in this fight! ❤️"

Erik Menéndez's Stepdaughter Speaks Out

Erik Menéndez's stepdaughter also addressed the controversy on Instagram, emphasizing that Erik and Lyle are distinct individuals. In her message, she urged people not to judge her stepfather based on his brother's actions:

"Hi everyone, I feel compelled to share something important. I want to make it clear that Erik and Lyle are two separate individuals. The decisions of one brother shouldn't overshadow the truth about the other. My family is going through a lot right now and I'd appreciate it if people would consider my dad for who he is, and not based on the actions of someone else. Thank you all."

The Ongoing Spotlight

With his life sentence under scrutiny and his personal life stirring headlines, Lyle Menéndez remains a divisive figure. The combination of his complex legal case and private controversies ensures that he and his brother continue to captivate public attention. Decades after their trial, the twists in the Menéndez saga still fuel debate, keeping their story at the forefront of public interest.