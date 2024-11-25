A Los Angeles judge postponed Erik and Lyle Menendez's resentencing hearing to January after technical issues prevented the brothers from appearing virtually in court on Monday, November 25.

The Menendez brothers were set to appear in court for the first time in nearly three decades for their controversial resentencing hearing.

The siblings, serving life sentences for killing their parents in 1989, will remain in prison while the new district attorney reviews their case.

Judge Michael Jesic was responsible for delaying previously scheduled December 11 hearing until January 30-31.

Despite the delay, the brothers' 93-year-old aunt, Joan Andersen VanderMolen, was set to testify Monday due to health concerns. Defense attorney Mark Geragos waived his clients' appearance while the court handled scheduling matters.

The press conference after the hearing was abruptly cut short after the media was asked not to follow the Menendez brothers' family after leaving the court room and making brief remarks about advocating for their release.

Upon agreement that the press would not harass them, a man would answer questions. After initial agreement, several media outlets followed the family, prompting the man to walk away and end the press conference, walking away from microphones.

Back in October, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced his recommendation that Lyle and Erik Menendez should be resentenced in a shocking decision.

In 1996, the siblings were sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole. The highly-anticipated decision determined whether Erik and Lyle Menendez will be resentenced or get a new trial.

During a press conference on Thursday, October 24, Gascón said: "We don't have a universal agreement, there's people in the office that strongly believe the Menendez brothers should stay in prison for the rest of their life, they do not believe they were molested," Gascón said. "After careful review... [...] under the law, resentencing is appropriate, and I'm going to recommend that to the court tomorrow. What that means in this case, [...] life without the possibility of parole will be removed."

"We have resentenced over 300 people, including 20 people of murder, only four have reoffended," Gascón added.

He did call the crimes "horrible," as there's "no excuse for murder," and his decision "doesn't excuse their behavior" as they should have "sought help."

In other Menendez news, Lyle has reportedly managed to cheat on his wife while in prison with an English 21-year-old fan. According to the 'Daily Mail,' the 56-year-old has found love with college student Milly Bucksey and wants to divorce his wife of 21 years, Rebecca Sneed.

"Lyle adores Milly," a source told the outlet, "and she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he's married." The affair allegedly began when Menendez found Milly in a Facebook group made in his honor — run by his wife. He first contacted her with an account under a different name but confessed his identity after their conversation.

The insider also alleged that since beginning his romance with Bucksey, Menendez has gotten into trouble with guards at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego for owning a contraband phone used to chat with his young girlfriend. He has since gotten ahold of another phone to contact her.

Earlier this month, Bucksey visited Menendez in prison, traveling from her home in Manchester to San Diego to spend time with him. The pair posed for a photo, shared by The Daily Mail, featuring them in a prom position. Bucksey is also said to have changed the cover of her Facebook profile to feature San Diego's Ocean Beach as a nod to her new love.