"Modern Family" stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen both had children end up in emergency rooms on Thanksgiving.

Ferguson, 49, shared a photo of himself with his son in a hospital bed on Instagram on Thursday.

"I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from @itsjuliebowen so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. (He's also fine.)," Ferguson wrote alongside the photo. "Thank you to the kind folks at Lennox Health. NYC really DOES have the best healthcare."

Ferguson shares sons Beckett Mercer, 4, and Sullivan 'Sully' Louis, 2, with husband Justin Mikita.

Bowen, 54, also shared a photo of one of her children outside the emergency room on Thursday.

"It's not a holiday without a trip to the ER. (He's fine, btw) HAPPY THANKSGIVING," she wrote alongside the photo. Bowen shares Oliver, 17, John 15, and Gustav, 15, with her ex-husband Scott Phillips.

Bowen played Clair Dunphy on "Modern Family," older sister to Ferguson's character Mitchell Pritchett. The pair, along with several other cast members, remain friends and are often seen supporting each other at various events since the series ended its 11-season run in 2020.

-- With reporting by TMX