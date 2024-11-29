Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda Reese shared a heartwarming Thanksgiving celebration that had social media buzzing with admiration.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 28, Judge Mathis praised Linda's culinary skills, writing, "Linda prepared a feast today. No chef can match her cooking. Thanks momma." The post showcased the couple beaming together, surrounded by a delicious spread, a symbol of family unity and renewed love.

This holiday gathering comes after a tumultuous few months for the couple.

In August 2024, Linda filed for divorce after 39 years of marriage, citing neglect as the reason for their separation. Judge Mathis publicly took responsibility, admitting that his busy schedule had taken a toll on their relationship. Since then, he has dedicated himself to repairing their bond, putting aside professional commitments to prioritize his family.

Social media erupted with love and support for the couple.

One user wrote, "He fixed his marriage. Love that ❤️," while another applauded Judge Mathis for fighting to save his relationship: "Real love wins again—Black love inspires all of us." Many highlighted the couple's resilience and the importance of prioritizing family. A fan praised Linda, saying, "She's been doing this. She's a blessing."

Linda's stunning outfit and radiant smile also drew compliments, with one commenter gushing, "Linda I need that DRESS!!!!" Others marveled at the love on display, calling it "beautiful" and "inspiring."

The Mathises' Thanksgiving celebration has become a powerful testament to the strength of love, communication, and commitment. Their story continues to inspire fans, reminding everyone that, as one user put it, "Ain't nothing worth messing up 30 plus years of life."

Despite their recent marital struggles, the TV judge had been confident they would rekindle their romance. In a recent conversation, Mathis shared that he and Linda have been doing well and expressed his belief that they will "be reconciled shortly."

According to 'TMZ,' he acknowledged that repairing their relationship has taken time and effort after admitting he hadn't made Linda a priority in his life. "It'll take a few more months for me to stay home. I haven't left home since the time I got in trouble with her," he said. "I put off all my speaking engagements around the country, so, I'm home."

The Detroit, Michigan, native and Linda got married in June 1985 and are parents to four children together: Jade, Camara, Greg Jr., and Amir.