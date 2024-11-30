As Blake Shelton prepares to hit The Coliseum stage in Caesars Palace, the country music star's schedule has received mild scrutiny from his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The country star, who recently announced a six-show run from Feb. 5 to Feb. 15, recently made light of the ongoing process during a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Shelton was quoted by Cinemablend, saying:

"Well, 'residency' is a stretch, I think. In fact, Gwen gets a little bit irritated when she reads or, when she sees this, she's going to be like, 'Quit calling it a residency,' because it's six shows that I'm doing. She did, like, 60 or 70 shows, you know."

The teasing showcases the couple's playful dynamic, which has been a fan-favorite ever since the pair fell in love when they were both coaches on "The Voice."

Compared to Stefani's previous residency, which included dozens of shows over the course of months, Shelton's six-show stretch stands in stark contrast. He remembered going to the first eight of her shows in a row, saying that was a tough thing to do.

He said, "I was at her first eight shows in a row, so I know what it's like, and that's why I said, 'All right, six.'"

"I'm good with six, I think," Shelton added.

The singer has been steady with work, recently teaming up with Post Malone, as well as putting out a single, "Texas."

He will also be heading back to the singing competition scene with a new series, entitled "THE ROAD," created by Taylor Sheridan, that will premiere on CBS in 2025.