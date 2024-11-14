Gwen Stefani is opening up about the immense heartbreak she felt during her divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

Speaking with PEOPLE magazine in an interview published Thursday, November 14, the singer said that when she wed the Bush frontman in 2002, she thought she had found the one. But her dreams of marital bliss were shattered when they broke up in 2015, leaving her to start over in her love life.

"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies," she explained. "That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed, and I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream, and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."

While it all worked out in the end, with Stefani marrying her former The Voice co-star Blake Shelton, it was painful for the No Doubt bandleader to accept that she wouldn't have the same luck in love as her parents, who were high school sweethearts.

"[My parents] met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us [children], and they made us feel like we were everything to them," she said. "And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."

The pop star filed for divorce from Rossdale in August 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. A few months later, she went public with her romance with Shelton. They married in the summer of 2021.

Stefani, 55, appears to reflect on her divorce in her latest single "Somebody Else's," which is featured in her upcoming album, Bouquet. "I don't know what a woman like me/Was doin' with a man like you, ooh/But now/I got a love so true/But I know, I know, I know, I know crazy/Now that I found the real thing/You don't compare/And I don't care."

