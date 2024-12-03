Khloé Kardashian has been living single for three years and she's loving it.

The 40-year-old reality TV star revealed the status of her dating life in a new interview with Bustle, saying it might be concerning if she were "single and lonely," but she's "single and thriving."

"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I've been single for about three years and love it," she told the outlet. "But I'm not single and dating. I'm just single. I have such power and strength in that. I'm not lonely."

The Good American founder said the dating scene these days is "very scary," and even though it's "awful anywhere," she especially dislikes meeting people on social media, so she's "not checking my DMs."

"I feel like I'm working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don't want something to disrupt it," she said.

"I just can't imagine I would bring a man that I'm dating around my kids," she said. "So then where do I go to date you? I'm not going to a restaurant where there's paparazzi and everyone's going to say we're getting married next week. I'm not going to your home because what if you kill me? You're not coming to my home — I have kids! And I'm not going to a hotel — that's presumptuous. So I'm like, 'What do you do?'"

Kardashian shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she had an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2021.

"She probably thinks I'm going to die like this. But I honestly feel like right now is not the time. My focus is my children, work, and me, and I'm so happy. I actually don't want to share my TV remote with someone. I love my time when I have it."

-- With reporting by TMX