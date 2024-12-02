Khloé Kardashian clapped back at public criticism regarding her family's holiday photo posts after a social media user questioned her intentions.

While Kardashian seemingly spent time taking photos of herself and her family for Thanksgiving, Rob Kardashian's ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni was seen out feeding the homeless for the holidays.

The exchange began when a commenter wrote, "Y'all over here enjoying while Dream's grandma is feeding the homeless," referencing Blac Chyna's mother's charitable work. Kardashian offered a measured response as a reply.

"When people fall on hard times, I don't feel it's right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back," she wrote.

"Highlighting a charity or organization that may need awareness is one thing, but I don't feel comfortable highlighting people when they're at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I'm only speaking for myself," she added.

The response highlighted contrasting approaches to charitable work. Tokyo Toni, known for documenting her community service efforts, regularly shares live footage of her work with homeless communities. Her direct, transparent approach has won her several fans over the years.

The exchange raised questions about the pair's different approaches to philanthropy. But fans are wondering if Kardashian directly meant to invoke Toni's name with her commentary on the matter, and it isn't abundantly clear if she meant shade by her wording.

Kardashian, 40, hasn't offered any further clarification on the matter. Instead, she's remained silent as fans have poured in to appreciate her selfies and photos around the Christmas tree.

In one photo, Kris Jenner shared a daring new hairstyle that helped her stand out from the rest of the family in a massive way.