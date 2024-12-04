There's only one award Angelina Jolie displays in her home, and it's not from her peers in industry.

After receiving the Performer Tribute at the 2024 Gotham Awards, Jolie, 49, was asked by Access Hollywood where in her house she like to keep all her awards.

"I never put awards out," the "Maria" star answered. "I think honestly I never wanted it to be a focus in my house."

But there is one award the mom of six keeps on display.

"I think I have one — a broken little statue that my kids made when I didn't win something once," she told the outlet. "That's the one I have up." Jolie is mom to Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Jolie has won dozens of awards over the course of her career, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for "Girl, Interrupted," which she won in 2000. She also has three Golden Globes, and this year won the Tony Award for Best Musical for "The Outsiders," which she produced alongside daughter Vivienne, who served as a production assistant.

