A California judge has ruled that Brad Pitt must provide documents and communications that may support abuse claims made against him by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

The ruling was made while they continued their ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval vineyard they once shared.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lia Martin ruled on Tuesday that Pitt must turn over communications from his to-and-fro dating between September 14, 2016, and December 31, 2018.

Jolie said that these documents will show that Pitt tried to hide the history of domestic violence that he caused her and the children.

Previously, the actress accused Pitt of abuse, which allegedly took place during a 2016 incident on a private plane shortly before she separated from him.

She accused her ex-husband of pouring wine and beer on her and one of their children.

Law enforcement investigated the allegations, which Pitt has always vehemently denied. The "Babylon" actor was eventually cleared of wrongdoing.

Jolie likewise claimed that Pitt tried to force her to sign an $8.5 million NDA to silence her over the alleged abuse.

Jolie filed divorce papers soon after the altercation on the plane, and the documents contain the allegations of abuse.

Now, the court has ordered Pitt to disclose any communication he had with third parties relating to the alleged abuse prior to his ex-wife filing for divorce.

Pitt's attorneys moved to strike those requests, arguing that they were overly broad and intrusive. They called the latest court ruling a "sensationalist fishing expedition."

Jolie's lawyer, Paul Murphy, however, claimed that these documents were important evidence that Pitt was trying to conceal.

The legal war over the vineyard seems to be far from being settled as the battle rages on for the ex-couple, who married at Chateau Miraval in 2014.

Jolie's 2021 sale of her interest in the winery to a Russian oligarch without Pitt's approval escalated the dispute.

Since then, Pitt has hit Jolie with a lawsuit for $67 million, alleging that she breached the contract they had and that neither of them could sell their shares without the other person's consent.