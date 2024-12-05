Angelina Jolie is set to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday, marking her first late-night appearance in 10 years.

In a sneak peak of Thursday's episode posted on YouTube, the 49-year-old Oscar winner confirms she nearly became a funeral director, shocking host Jimmy Fallon.

"I saw some things online. I was wondering if I could ask you if these rumors are true of other careers that you might have had," Fallon says in the clip. "Is it true that prior to acting, you were studying to become a funeral director?"

"Yes," Jolie answers.

"That was the one I didn't think," Fallon says in shock. "A funeral director? Why? How?"

"Doesn't it make sense though?" Jolie asks, laughing.

"My grandfather died, and I remember thinking, 'this is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life'," she continued on a more serious note. "And since I'm not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought this would be a great career path for me."

"I could throw these parties," Fallon joked.

"I could make this better. I could do a thing here," Jolie said.

"We need more people like that," Fallon said.

"It's my fallback career now," she said.

Jolie is on the show promoting her new film, "Maria," in which she plays famed opera singer Maria Callas. The film opened in select U.S. theaters on Nov. 27, and will be available on Netflix on Dec. 11.

-- With reporting by TMX