Japanese actress Miho Nakayama shared a cryptic post on social media, a day before her tragic death.

Captured in her final social media update, Miho shared a glimpse of a contemporary art display she experienced during her time in Tokyo.

The artwork, crafted by the talented French artist Louise Bourgeois, features a haunting piece of fabric. The stitched words said, "I have been to hell and back," and added with, "And let me tell you, it was wonderful."

Miho also mentioned the topic of her mental well-being in the caption of her recent post.

In a translated version, she wrote, "My heart was so overwhelmed for a couple of days I could only talk with my friend I went with."

Upon failing to appear at work on Friday, a staff member visited her residence, only to discover her lifeless body.

Reports from local media indicate that Miho was discovered in a sitting position, leaning forward in the bathtub. Emergency responders were contacted and later verified the actress's passing on the scene.

The night before her death, Miho, who is dubbed as "Japan's Most Beautiful Woman," was said to have communicated with her staff.

Following the news of her demise, local news outlets have shared reports from The Metropolitan Police Department suggesting that the actress might have drowned.

Law enforcement officials have also proposed the possibility that her untimely death could have been accidental or a result of a medical condition.

Miho was scheduled to take the stage for a Christmas performance in Osaka this Friday, but the event was called off prior to the news of her death being disclosed. The cancellation was attributed to poor health.

Miho's exact cause of her death remains unconfirmed.