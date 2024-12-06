Miho Nakayama, a Japanese actress, was found dead in her Tokyo home on Friday, December 6.

She was 54.

After she failed to show up for an appointment, an acquaintance found Nakayama seated in a bathtub full of water, according to police. The person called the paramedics, who confirmed her death at the scene.

Foul play is considered unlikely, as the front door of her home was locked. Police are conducting an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

A statement, published by her agency on her website, confirmed her death on December 6.

"To all concerned parties and fans, Today, December 6th, our talent Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home. We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened. We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details," the statement read.

Nakayama had originally been scheduled to perform a Christmas show in Osaka on the same day she died, but cancelled her appearance due to poor health.

"Today, the Osaka performance of "Miho Nakayama Christmas Concert 2024 in Billboard Live", which was scheduled to be held at Billboard Live Osaka on Friday, December 6th, 2024, has been canceled due to Miho Nakayama's poor health," another statement revealed on her website. "We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers who were looking forward to attending the event."

Nakayama, a popular teen idol for the 1980s, found success as a singer in the and 90s — at the height of J-pop's influence — but was best known for starring in the 1995 film 'Love Letter.'

Nakayama is survived by her son, who is in the custody of her ex-husband, Hitonari Tsuji.