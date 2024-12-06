Jase Robertson shared the news that his father, Phil Robertson, from the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

During a recent episode of the podcast "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," the 55-year-old businessman and duck hunter said of his dad, "Phil's not doing well."

"I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors."

Jase shared that Phil "has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems."

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," Jase further confessed.

Due to Phil's declining health, his major role on the "Unashamed" podcast has also been impacted.

The patriarch's son also revealed that Phil is no longer able to engage in conversations due to physical discomfort. Additionally, his dad now struggles to move around without experiencing intense pain.

"He misses it. He misses the stories we tell."

Upon hearing the grim news from the team of doctors, Jase couldn't shake off the realization that Phil's condition was beyond cure, and at this point, "We're trying to make him a little more comfortable," he explained.

In the podcast episode, Jase emphasized the gratitude felt by the Robertson family for the prayers and encouragement directed toward his dad.

Phil gained fame through his role in the "Duck Dynasty" between 2012 and 2017, and he is also the visionary behind the Duck Commander Company.