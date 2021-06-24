'Duck Dynasty’ Star Kay Robertson Hospitalized: Condition After Brutally Attacked Revealed

Kay Robertson, the matriarch of the "Duck Dynasty" clan, has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after being brutally attacked by her pet dog.

According to reports, Miss Kay was at home resting as Phil and Jase worked on a story for their podcast, "Unashamed."

The elder Robertson remembers being stirred at night by his wife and saw her with a rag on her mouth saying she needed to go to the hospital immediately.

What Happened to Miss Kay Robertson?

It was reported that the bite was done by Kay's dog, Bobo.

It happened when she was getting ready for bed and leaned down to give Bobo a goodnight kiss. It reportedly startled the sleeping dog which caused Bobo to snap at the matriarch.

Phil recalled, sharing the story on their podcast, "I said, 'Move that rag a minute.' Then she takes the rag off her face and I'm looking at her top lip, which was split in two. About a quarter of an inch."

Phil added, "Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chunk gone. Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

In one of the latest episodes of their podcast, Jase admitted that he knew it was serious because there were only a few things Phil would walk up to and go to the emergency for. And this qualified.

What Are the Family Plans On Bobo After Attacking Miss Kay Robertson?

Phil Robertson explained what they will do about their dog as he is now getting older than he was during the height of their hit series and Bobo even developed cataracts in his eyes after a snake bit him.

They even call Bobo "killer" but only a killer for snakes and mice.

Alan Robertson, Phil and Kay's son, said, "First thing she told Dad when she came in - she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck and he apologized.'"

Fans of the show may also remember the dog for being one of the funniest characters.

So it seems likely that their family dog Bobo will be sticking with the Robertsons for a while. Nobody is blaming Bobo for what happened to Kay Robertson.

How Is Miss Kay Robertson Doing After Being Attacked?

Kay Robertson is reportedly recovering at their home. She has gotten several stitches that secured her facial wound.

It's also been reported that she will be re-masking up her face for the foreseeable future.

