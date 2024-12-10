In response to the recent arrest of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, fans have reached out to Kim Kardashian for support.

Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on Dec. 4 in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack on the healthcare executive.

Initiating a search operation, authorities successfully located Mangione Monday at a McDonald's branch in Pennsylvania.

The 26-year-old, who is known as an "anti-capitalist," was identified by an employee who promptly alerted law enforcement, resulting in his arrest.

While still incarcerated for murder allegations, Mangione has attracted a dedicated group of supporters on the internet, who have commended him for his perceived act of selflessness in the name of society.

Kim Kardashian's fans, who have witnessed her journey towards becoming a lawyer since 2018, are now imploring her to step in and assist Mangione with his legal battle.

Get your ass up and work @KimKardashian https://t.co/haPaG84Lvg — n a t a l i e (@nataliethehero) December 9, 2024

Kim Kardashian needs to get Luigi pardoned and then put him in a Skims campaign — Hermeshuns 🤎🧺🏹 (@hermeshuns) December 10, 2024

@KimKardashian Free Luigi Mangione for us. Get us that pardon pic.twitter.com/UNAVZl3yPc — Kim Kardashein (@Chromaticunt4) December 9, 2024

Somebody please contact kim kardashian and tell her to protect luigi mangione, he cannot go to jail. — idk (@Costnad) December 9, 2024

Chile I know Kim kardashian already on her way to see Luigi — $ (@Yourfavthickums) December 11, 2024

tbh if luigi’s mansion wasnt going to jail & he somehow went free he’d be walking so many shows & book campaigns he’s lowkey the modern day prison bae kim kardashian is looking at ways to set him free as we speak!! the inevitable skims campaign will break the internet… — ༺𝒢𐀔𝒥༻ (@gothjafar) December 10, 2024

I give @KimKardashian 48 hrs before she reaches out to Luigi for both a modeling contract and prison sentence reform — Noah Rogers (@noah_rogers) December 10, 2024

Some have even criticized the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for only giving attention to high-profile cases.

Antonio norris girl (Kim Kardashian) MIGHT hop on the luigi mangione trend and try to get this nigga out of jail. Just like kim did with the menendez brothers. Go ahead kim, we know you are a capitalist and opportunist. Go ahead and participate in the case while its trending. pic.twitter.com/jXbtC4JZUd — Jace (@jaceiscrazy) December 10, 2024

FFS 🤦‍♀️! 1st she’s not an attorney. Video of him shooting, kinda slam dunk — Pullfoxslicense👋✊ (@pullfoxslicense) December 11, 2024

people asking kim kardashian to help luigi mangione as if she will ever not side with corrupt rich people LMAO — t (@pridenprjdce) December 10, 2024

On the other hand, there are others who believe Kardashian only helps those who are wrongly accused and not those who are guilty with evidence presented.

Her criminal justice work is for those wrongly accused or convicted, not assassins. — sgoodl (@sgoodl) December 11, 2024

The 44-year-old reality TV personality, who is engaged in the cause of criminal justice reform, has played a significant role in securing the release of more than twelve individuals from incarceration starting in 2019.

Since 2018, the SKIMS mogul has dedicated herself to pursuing a law degree as a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, a prominent attorney who passed away in 2003 at 59 years old.

In 2021, after persevering through four attempts, Kardashian passed California's baby bar examination. She is aiming to sit for the California bar exam in 2025.

The Hulu actress played a pivotal role in securing a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent crime.

Her support extends to individuals like Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are on the brink of resentencing after almost three decades behind bars for the tragic murder of their parents in 1989.

In a more recent development, Kardashian met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in April to advocate for changes in the criminal justice system.

It's worth noting that she has made no statements regarding the recent arrest of Mangione or any appeals for assistance in his case as of press time.