Kim Kardashian Bombarded with Requests to Help Shooting Suspect Luigi Mangione Fight Charges
In response to the recent arrest of Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, fans have reached out to Kim Kardashian for support.
Thompson was fatally shot in New York City on Dec. 4 in what authorities believe was a deliberate attack on the healthcare executive.
Initiating a search operation, authorities successfully located Mangione Monday at a McDonald's branch in Pennsylvania.
The 26-year-old, who is known as an "anti-capitalist," was identified by an employee who promptly alerted law enforcement, resulting in his arrest.
While still incarcerated for murder allegations, Mangione has attracted a dedicated group of supporters on the internet, who have commended him for his perceived act of selflessness in the name of society.
Kim Kardashian's fans, who have witnessed her journey towards becoming a lawyer since 2018, are now imploring her to step in and assist Mangione with his legal battle.
Some have even criticized the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for only giving attention to high-profile cases.
On the other hand, there are others who believe Kardashian only helps those who are wrongly accused and not those who are guilty with evidence presented.
The 44-year-old reality TV personality, who is engaged in the cause of criminal justice reform, has played a significant role in securing the release of more than twelve individuals from incarceration starting in 2019.
Since 2018, the SKIMS mogul has dedicated herself to pursuing a law degree as a tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, a prominent attorney who passed away in 2003 at 59 years old.
In 2021, after persevering through four attempts, Kardashian passed California's baby bar examination. She is aiming to sit for the California bar exam in 2025.
The Hulu actress played a pivotal role in securing a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent crime.
Her support extends to individuals like Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are on the brink of resentencing after almost three decades behind bars for the tragic murder of their parents in 1989.
In a more recent development, Kardashian met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in April to advocate for changes in the criminal justice system.
It's worth noting that she has made no statements regarding the recent arrest of Mangione or any appeals for assistance in his case as of press time.