Actress Jameela Jamil is under fire after she made comments fans deemed "shameful" regarding the man recently charged with the cold-blooded killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

When Instagram gossip outlet 'SaintHoax' posted the identity of the shooter, it seems the "Love At First Sight" star left a simple, yet head-turning comment that fans didn't appear to take lightly.

The post featured the computer science major and suspect in both a black suit and another photo of him at the top of a scenic mountain, taking what seems to be a shirtless hike.

SaintHoax wrote a caption in the post that said: "Person of interest in CEO shooting identified as Luigi Mangione." In addition to posting his photos, additional slides in the post described him as an "anti-capitalist Ivy League grad" who "seethed in a manifesto."

Apparently, Jamil thought this would be a great place to post what fans deemed a wildly inappropriate comment, simply writing "A star is born," per 'The Independent.' It seems the controversial comment has since been deleted.

That said, according to the media outlet, fans engaged in fierce backlash to the distasteful comment, as one user called her response shameful. "You made my wig leave my body," a second fan poked at her.

Despite this, there were many similar comments where that came from, as many in the thread seem to be keen on the murder suspect's looks. "Does he need a cell mate?" one fan jokingly inquired. "I spent that entire day with Luigi, this is impossible," a second teased. "It's not him. He was with me that morning," a third continued.

Mangione, 26, was arrested by authorities after he was seen by a patron at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania. The bystander alerted the police after recalling his face from images circulated by the NYPD last week, per the news outlet.

According to reports, the 26-year-old allegedly possessed a firearm, a suppressor, "multiple fraudulent IDs," and a handwritten manifesto which reportedly slammed the healthcare system.

Per 'CNN,' friends of the crazed gunman were left shocked by his actions, saying they "never got the impression he would self-destruct."