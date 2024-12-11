Randy Moss, the Hall of Fame wide receiver famed for his illustrious career with the Minnesota Vikings, has been diagnosed with liver cancer, according to multiple reports.

Moss has been in the headlines lately for what has been a relatively secretive and mysterious health issue.

The information came amidst the 66th National Football Foundation Hall of Fame Ceremony, where Larry Fitzgerald Sr. later made the announcement about the liver cancer diagnosis on his social media account.

Fitzgerald Sr. explained that he had learned about the diagnosis during the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame ceremony.

"66th NFF Hall of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer," Fitzgerald Sr.'s tweet reads. "Let's show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this."

"I love you Randy," the tweet said in conclusion.

66th NFF Hall of of Fame Ceremony here in Las Vegas just heard that Vikings HOF Randy Moss has liver cancer.Let's show the power of prayer and pull Moss through this.🙏🙏🙏.I love you Randy. — Larry Fitzgerald Sr. (@FitzBeatSr) December 11, 2024

Randy's son Thaddeus Moss has responded angrily, denouncing Fitzgerald Sr. for making public what he said was private information.

"This is disgusting," Thaddeus wrote, asserting his father's right to personal privacy. "You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement."

This is disgusting. You have no right to try to make private matters public for the sake of engagement. I do not believe my father talks to you , so check your fucking sources — Thaddeus Moss (@Thaddeusmoss) December 11, 2024

Many fans and commenters have been discussing this issue on social media. Many have lamented Fitzgerald Sr.'s openness about private news without the consent of the parties involved.

X user Justin Prince remarked, "Someone's health is theirs to speak on," highlighting the sensitive nature of the situation.

Wow. That's lame of Fitz. Growing up so close around the Vikings, you'd think he'd have more sympathy than to air out info like that even if it was true. Someone's health is theirs to speak on. — Justin Prince (@JPrince83) December 11, 2024

Fitzgerald Sr.'s tweet has since received a mixed reaction, ranging from support for the Moss family to condemnation of Fitzgerald Sr.'s actions.

Fans have continued to rally around the Moss family with prayers and well wishes through this difficult time.