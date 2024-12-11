The death of baseball legend Rocky Colavito has created a stir, all the more so as "RIP Rocky" trended on social media, and many mistook the name for Sylvester Stallone.

The actor is known for playing the titular character in the "Rocky" film series whose story revolves around the boxer Rocky Balboa.

Colavito, an outfielder known for his power hitting, had a stellar career that included 374 home runs and one of baseball's most fabled seasons. He died Tuesday at the age of 91.

Known as one of the best players in the history of Major League Baseball, he reportedly passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that extends across decades.

Colavito, who played for various teams, including the Cleveland Indians and Detroit Tigers most prominently, is perhaps best remembered for his 374 home runs and 1,159 RBIs across 14 seasons.

Known for his uncanny power-hitting, he was a fan favorite and an important figure in baseball history.

News of Colavito's passing circulated rapidly on social media, leading to "RIP Rocky" trending.

This has left users confused and many mistakenly assumed that the "Rocky" actor has passed away instead.

"I thought we lost Sylvester Stallone," tweeted one worried fan, an expression of concern shared by many.

The error soon went viral as both a meme and a reaction online, with people expressing relief when they discovered the actor was fine.

Here's what X users are saying:

The news of Colavito's passing has been met with tributes from fans and colleagues both on and off the field.

A Cleveland icon, Colavito was elected to the Guardians Hall of Fame in 2006.

Colavito was surrounded by family during his passing, but they have requested privacy during this difficult time. Details regarding memorial services are anticipated to be announced in the days ahead.