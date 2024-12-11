Jason Kelce is not a diner waitress, so he's not allowed to call wife Kylie "hon," "sweetie," or similar terms of endearment, but she says there is one term of endearment she lets him use.

During an appearance on the "Good Mythical Morning" podcast, the couple revealed their preferences when it comes to pet names.

"Oh, 'sweetie,' he's not allowed to say ... There's certain nicknames — 'sweetie,' 'babe,' 'baby,' 'hon,' 'honey' — you can only be called those things by, like, a waitress in a diner in South Philly," Kylie, 32, revealed.

But the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, 37, does have a cute nickname for Kylie that he came up with early on in their relationship.

"I call her Joe because when she played field hockey, she reminded me of, like, a baby kangaroo the way she was like squatted down," Jason shared. "So I called her Joey and narrowed it down to Joe."

The couple in November announced they are expecting their fourth daughter. They are already parents to Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

-- With reporting by TMX