Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience has reigned supreme as the most popular podcast on Spotify and Apple for years. But this week, Rogan was unexpectedly dethroned by none other than Kylie Kelce, a relative newcomer to the medium.

Her debut podcast, Not Gonna Lie, has skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on both platforms, unseating Rogan and shaking up the podcasting hierarchy.

Rogan, whose show has a massive following and a lucrative multi-year Spotify deal, has been a dominant force in the podcasting world. His influence spans everything from comedy to politics, with high-profile guests and millions of dedicated listeners. Yet, Kelce's podcast how now pushed The Joe Rogan Experience into second place almost overnight.

Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie premiered Dec. 5 and immediately drew attention. Even before its first episode dropped, according to MSN, the show had climbed to the second spot on Spotify's charts, highlighting the anticipation surrounding its debut. By the week's end, it had surpassed Rogan as well as other heavyweights like Crime Junkie and The Daily.

The podcast's inaugural episode gave listeners a personal look into Kelce's life. She discussed her recent pregnancy, her take on gender reveals, and how her family has handled their rapid rise to fame over the past two years.

Because, as the wife of retired NFL center Jason Kelce and sister-in-law to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Kylie is no stranger to the spotlight. After all, Travis' high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift has only amplified the family's visibility.

Kelce explained her motivation for launching a podcast during the first episode, saying, "Here's the deal: if you're going to talk about our family, you're going to talk about me, you might as well hear it from me." She also expressed her desire to use her platform to spotlight causes she cares about, including women's sports and philanthropic efforts.

Not Gonna Lie is from the same team that makes New Heights, the podcast hosted by Jason and Travis. While New Heights remains popular — it currently ranks No. 60 on Apple and No. 37 on Spotify — Kylie's podcast has quickly outpaced it on the charts as well.

Joe Rogan's Strange Show Contract

Earlier this week, it emerged in an interview with actor Russell Crowe that Rogan has an odd prerequisite for appearing on his show. Crowe shared that, before stepping into Rogan's studio for their August conversation, he had to sign an unusual contract binding him to the host's timeframe.

"He goes, 'We'll chat for about three hours,' " Crowe told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie, admitting he initially balked at the length. "And I'm like, three hours? No you won't. That's kind of ridiculous." However, once inside Rogan's studio, it became clear the host wasn't joking. "You have to sign a thing that you're not going to leave until the chat is over," Crowe, explained.

When asked who decides when the chat is over, Crowe added with a laugh, "Joe. [The episode] is basically the length of a cigar."

This revelation aligns with previous anecdotes from other guests, including actress Leah Remini, who once joked about signing forms so extensive she quipped, "I could be married to you for all I know."