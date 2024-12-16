Social media sleuths have recently discovered an alleged 2020 OnlyFans account belonging to Travis Hunter's fiancée, Leanna Lenee, sparking fresh controversy around their relationship.

Man exposes Travis Hunter girlfriend for having an OnlyFans in 2020 🤦🏾‍♂️ Travis is in for a rude awakening pic.twitter.com/nudepF7XvW — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) December 16, 2024

The account, which has since been deactivated, added fuel to an already heated online debate following Hunter's recent Heisman Trophy victory.

Some users commented that they were shocked at the extremes that people would go to to discover such information, while others pointed out that having an OnlyFans account doesn't always mean you share X-rated content.

Some of you really out here praying others relationships are as miserable as yours 😒 pic.twitter.com/eOc1RvhJPe — AgoraFeed (@AMRTrade22) December 16, 2024

The relationship has since prompted spirited debate among fans, pundits, and observers, with a growing call for Hunter to reconsider the relationship as speculation continues unabated.

The controversy surrounding their relationship started when Hunter's name was announced at the Heisman ceremony, and a camera caught Lenee's subdued reaction.

She appeared to have not immediately risen to her feet, and she only got up when Colorado head coach Deion Sanders urged her to do so. She has since made her Instagram profile private due to online criticism of her actions.

Deion Sanders made Travis Hunter's girlfriend stand up when he was announced as the Heisman winner 💀

pic.twitter.com/itfQTfydL5 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 15, 2024

After the backlash, Hunter defended Lenee on live stream, expressing frustration over the attention she has received.

He went on to state, "Something bad is going to happen to y'all."