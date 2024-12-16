Travis Hunter is clapping back at haters regarding his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, who he claims was "hurting" after the criticism she faced following his Heisman Trophy victory on Saturday, December 14.

ESPN released the heartfelt footage of the college football star emotionally receiving his award as the audience engaged in applause. The 21-year-old is spotted embracing Lenee before his mother, and college football coach Deion Sanders.

Fans didn't wait a second to throw shade, as one reposted the video with a caption that said, "Last to stand up and first to sit down..just wicked [crying emoji]."

Although receiving the Heisman Award — considered the most prestigious awards in college football — was meant to highlight a skilled Hunter, known for his two-way playing ability, it seems fans were more preoccupied with creating a messy narrative.

Lenee is seen wearing a sparkly white dress embracing Hunter — which apparently was enough to set fans off into a negative tizzy.

"Find something else to talk about," the wide receiver clapped back in a recent stream on Twitch."Go talk about your girl. Go find a girl. Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I got going on. I know what I got. My girl been with me for five years," he explained.

"My girl been with me for five years. Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Y'all go do something else with y'all life. Clickbait pages stop, y'all better stop I'm telling y'all," the athlete continued. "Something bad is gonna happen to y'all [if you] keep doing that. Y'all better stop that. I ain't playing."

That said, fans weren't at all deterred from the mess. The celebratory photo he posted alongside Lenee had the comment section turned off, however fans just went to dump their comments on other photos. "Leave that girl in the dust brother!" one fan wrote in the next Instagram post.

"She finna rob this man for his money & that trophy lol," a fan wrote in the comment section of a post obtained by 'The Shade Room.' "Poor baby's elevator don't go to the top," a second poked. "We gonna fall back gang but don't say we ain't warn you," a third added. "He'll be complaining to us on Instagram live about her not letting him see his kids in 4/5 years," a fourth teased.

The clap back to fans comes days after Hunter and Lenee, who has a money sign tattooed on her ring finger, appeared to have what many called an awkward exchange on the field after the Buffaloes' dominant win over Oklahoma State in early December.

Hunter was seen hugging a seemingly disinterested Lenee on the field, which ended with Lenee appearing to turn her cheek away from the athlete, both of them pointing off-camera in deep discussion.

To fans' point, even the athlete's coach Deion Sanders — known as Coach Prime — warned the 21-year-old to get a prenup before marrying Lenee, whom he reportedly plans to tie the knot with in May 2025.

In another viral clip, Lenee initally did not stand up on her own as a show of respect when Hunter was awarded the Heisman Trophy. The clip showed everyone around Hunter standing up, including Sanders and Hunter's mother. Sanders can be seen gesturing towards Lenee, and quickly afterwards, is when she stood up clapping. She was the first to sit back down.

She also can be heard saying, "Am I suppose to just sit here all day," while Hunter was taking pictures with fans.

Travis Hunter girlfriend giving him attitude for taking pictures with fans at a schedule event:



HER: "Am I suppose to just sit here all day"



nahh bro you got to get rid of her !

pic.twitter.com/6BGNbKTaMw — DrizzyTayy (@Drizzy_Tayy) December 15, 2024

Travis Hunter remains the first player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards.