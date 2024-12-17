Angelina Jolie is currently immersed in the production of her latest film "Stitches" in the busy streets of Paris, France. She, however, isn't the only one in her family involved in the project.

Her son Maddox has joined the film set as the third assistant director, according to the Daily Mail.

This is not the first time Maddox has been involved in the film industry, particularly in movies his mother also participated in.

"Maria," "Without Blood," "By the Sea," and "First They Killed My Father" are just a few of the projects Maddox dedicated himself to alongside his mother.

Despite enrolling at Yonsei University, the 23-year-old shifted his focus towards filmmaking, investing a significant amount of his time in this pursuit.

For "Maria," Maddox took on the role of assistant director for the movie centered around the last chapter of opera diva Maria Callas's life.

As for "Without Blood", Maddox was named the assistant director while Jolie was responsible for both writing and directing the film, which featured Salma Hayek in a leading role.

Maddox, in his role as a trainee, contributed to the production of the 2015 film "By the Sea," which his mother helmed.

In addition, he mentioned his involvement in attending meetings, preparing for filming sessions, and participating in the review of daily footage.

Jolie is working with Alice Winocour on "Stiches." In this movie, she takes on the role of a filmmaker whose character will collide with three two other women during Fashion Week.