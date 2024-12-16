Brad Pitt reportedly has no intention of accepting a lucrative proposal to work alongside his former wife, Angelina Jolie, in a movie.

Sources from Pitt's circle have revealed that the veteran actor is firm in his decision not to engage in a project alongside the 49-year-old actress, with whom he has been entangled in a prolonged divorce process since 2016.

The remarks were made in reaction to producer Danny Rossner's proposal to cast the ex-power-couple as romantic leads in his upcoming movie inspired by the life of hotel magnate Emmanuel Martinez.

As per the movie's creator, Jolie and Pitt might be able to "put their differences aside" for the sake of appearing in the movie.

However, individuals in the "Ocean's Eleven" actor's inner circle strongly believe that such a scenario is completely unlikely.

Despite the multi-million-dollar offer, there is reportedly "no way" Pitt is going to star alongside the "Tomb Raider" actress.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "All the money in the world wouldn't get Brad to appear in a movie with Angelina ever again. It would definitely spark public interest, but it's not anything he would ever consider for a moment."

"They are currently bitter enemies so there is no way Brad would lower himself to be paid any amount of money to talk to Angie on screen," the insider insisted.

The insider added, "She's caused him so much heartache and doesn't even want his inner circle to talk about her."

Rossner allegedly offered Jolie and Pitt around $60 million to feature in his movie.

In an interview with Page Six, he mentioned, "Right now, I think, Brad Pitt's in the $20 to $25 million range [per movie] and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million range."

"In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we're prepared to offer," Rossner revealed.

However, the alleged proposal from the producer was dismissed as "not something either side entertained" and a "clever publicity stunt," according to another source of the Daily Mail.

"There was never any real offer," a source said.

Since Jolie initiated divorce proceedings in 2016, Pitt has been distanced from his children. Although they were officially recognized as single individuals in 2019, their legal disputes continue to unfold.