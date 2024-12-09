Angelina Jolie is an Academy Award-winning actress famous for her films such as "Maleficent" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith."

Despite the accolades, Jolie said in an interview with Radio Times that there are times she has felt dismissed and not taken seriously as an actor.

Now 49, Jolie is promoting her upcoming film, "Maria," in which she portrays the legendary opera singer Maria Callas.

Looking back on the challenges of playing a historical figure of such weight, she said in the interview, "As artists, you want to take something on that you're scared to do, (that) you're not sure you can do."

Jolie noted the depth of conversation Callas had in older interviews, contrasting it with her own experiences. "Nobody's ever done that for me. She was taken seriously," said Jolie.

"I haven't allowed myself to enjoy [just being an artist], because things become about celebrity or business," she admitted. "It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist."

She added that the demands of fame and entrepreneurship had long eclipsed her life in the arts and that she had lost sight of the pleasure of being an artist.

"I am rediscovering that through Maria," Jolie added.

To prepare for her role in the film, Jolie reportedly trained for months to sing opera.

"You really can't fake opera," she pointed out. "It doesn't work. It has to be like a full-body thing for it to happen."

She explained that singing helped her learn aspects of herself she had locked away, calling it a type of therapy.

Jolie's performance has not gone ignored as she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Callas.

In the interview, the actress also provided glimpses into her personal life, including the children she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and their ongoing custody dispute. Jolie is a mom of six — three biological and three adopted.

Jolie said she opes to pass on some of her artistic values to her children as she continues to pursue her career and deal with life challenges.