Michele Morrone, the star of the Netflix "365 Days" series, will team with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in Paul Feig's thriller "The Housemaid," which is from Lionsgate.

Morrone, who is currently collaborating with Feig on the sequel "A Simple Favor 2," will co-star opposite Sweeney, who plays­ Millie, a young woman looking for a new beginning as a maid for a wealthy couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar).

The film is based on Freida McFadden's novel of the same name and adapted by Rebecca Sonnenshine. Hidden Pictures and Feigco Entertainment will produce the project, with Todd Lieberman to produce alongside Paul Feig and Laura Fischer.

Both Sweeney and Seyfried are also executive producers.

Morrone is known worldwide for playing Massimo Torricelli in "365 Days," a Sicilian Mafia member who abducts a sales director and gives her 365 days to love him.

The latter resulted in a pair of sequels: "365 Days: This Day" and "The Next 365 Days."

Morrone will also appear in the upcoming film "Bunny-Man," featuring James Franco and Bella Thorne, as well as in Bobby Moresco's "Maserati: The Brothers," where he plays Alfieri Il Maserati alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Jessica Alba.